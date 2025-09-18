The Royals are expected to place Bergert on the 15-day injured list Thursday with forearm tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Bergert reported a problem with his forearm after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. The 25-year-old's move to the IL will put an early end to his rookie season, giving him a 3.66 ERA and 1.26 WHIP alongside a 73:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings.