Royals' Ryan Bergert: Headed for IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals are expected to place Bergert on the 15-day injured list Thursday with forearm tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Bergert reported a problem with his forearm after throwing a bullpen session Wednesday. The 25-year-old's move to the IL will put an early end to his rookie season, giving him a 3.66 ERA and 1.26 WHIP alongside a 73:35 K:BB across 76.1 innings.
