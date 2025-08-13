Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Bergert will remain in the rotation and start Sunday against the White Sox, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Michael Lorenzen (oblique) will rejoin the rotation Saturday, but it will be Bailey Falter -- and not Bergert -- losing his rotation spot. Bergert has allowed four runs with a 10:3 K:BB over 11.1 innings in his two starts for the Royals and boasts a 2.87 ERA across 13 appearances (nine starts) between San Diego and Kansas City in 2025.