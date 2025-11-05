Perez signed a two-year, $25 million contract extension with the Royals on Tuesday.

Perez had a $13.5 million team option for 2026, but his new deal will slightly decrease his AAV while ensuring the veteran backstop remains in Kansas City through 2027. Perez's .236 batting average from 2025 was the second-lowest mark of his 15-year MLB career, but he also finished the season with 30 homers for the first time since 2021 and 100 RBI for the third time in five years.