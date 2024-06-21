Share Video

Lugo allowed two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters over 6.2 innings in a no-decision against Oakland on Thursday.

Lugo held the A's scoreless until Zack Gelof tagged him for a two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning. The blast tied the game, costing Lugo a chance at his 11th win of the campaign. The right-hander nonetheless notched his 12th quality start, which is tied for the MLB lead. Lugo has reached that mark with an excellent 2.42 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 104 innings.

