Lugo (11-2) picked up the win Sunday against Cleveland, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out 10 over six scoreless innings.

Lugo was dominant Sunday, throwing 66 of his 93 pitches for strikes en route to 10 strikeouts. The 34-year-old logged his fourth-consecutive quality start and his 14th of the season, tied for first in the MLB. Over his past four starts, the right-hander has registered a robust 1.46 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and a 30:7 K:BB over 24.2 innings. He will look to keep rolling his next time out, currently scheduled for next weekend in Colorado.