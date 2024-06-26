Lugo did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Miami, allowing two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out eight.

The 34-year-old right-hander was in line for his 11th win when departing this outing, only to be let down by his bullpen. With this scoreless performance, Lugo collected his third straight quality start and lowered his June ERA to 3.69 over 31.2 innings with 29:8 K:BB. Overall, he sports a 2.29 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 95:26 K:BB across 110 innings this season. Lugo is currently slated to make one more start this month against Cleveland at home this weekend.