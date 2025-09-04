Manager Matt Quatraro said Wednesday that Lugo's next start will be delayed due to lower-back tightness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo reported tightness in his back Monday, so the Royals will give him a few extra days to recover before sending him back to the mound. The 35-year-old was initially lined up to start Thursday's series finale against the Angels, but that game will now instead belong to Noah Cameron. No official starter has been named for Saturday's contest against the Twins, however, so Kansas City may look to get Lugo on the bump then if his back cooperates.