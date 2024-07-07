Lugo (11-3) was tagged with the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

Lugo allowed baserunners in five of his six innings of work but managed to limit the damage to three runs (two earned) as Kansas City's offense struggled to get any momentum going behind him. The right-hander induced 15 swings and misses on the night and has now recorded at least five strikeouts in four consecutive starts. Lugo has also posted quality starts in five straight and hasn't given up more than two runs in each of his last five outings. His 2.21 ERA on the season currently leads the majors, while his 11 wins also have him tied with Chris Sale for the league lead.