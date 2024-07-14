Lugo (11-4) took the loss against Boston on Saturday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six batters over five innings.

It's been a great first half overall for Lugo, who was recently named an All-Star for the first time in his career. However, the veteran hurler didn't have his best stuff Saturday, as he yielded a season-high 10 hits, while the five runs tied a campaign-worst mark. Lugo will still enter the break with a 2.48 ERA (fourth-best among qualified pitchers) and 11 wins (tied for second-most in the majors) along with a solid 1.09 WHIP and 116:30 K:BB over 127.0 innings.