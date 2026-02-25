Kolek felt tightness in his left side while warming up in the bullpen during the Royals' 8-8 tie against the Mariners in Wednesday's Cactus League game, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Kolek went into the clubhouse to have his left side evaluated by medical staff, and an update on his status should be made Thursday. The 28-year-old right-hander was acquired by the Royals from the Padres at the trade deadline in late July and is competing for a spot in Kansas City's rotation for the 2026 season. Across five starts with the Royals in 2025, Kolek posted a 1-2 record with a 1.91 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB across 33 innings.