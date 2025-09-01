Cruz (shoulder) threw a bullpen session of about 20 pitches Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Cruz has now completed two side sessions since landing on the injured list Aug. 3 and is expected to increase the volume and intensity of his bullpen work during the upcoming week before advancing to facing live hitters. The right-hander will likely require a rehab assignment prior to being activated from the injured list but could be ready to rejoin the Kansas City bullpen around mid-September.