Royals' Steven Cruz: Returns from IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Royals activated Cruz (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Cruz has been on the shelf since Aug. 3 due to tendinitis in his throwing shoulder, but he's been cleared to rejoin the active roster. The 26-year-old made four appearances during a minor-league rehab stint, allowing three hits and no walks with four strikeouts across 4.1 innings. Lucas Erceg (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move.
