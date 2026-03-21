The Royals optioned Cruz to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Cruz has performed well in the Cactus League, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven batters in 5.2 frames, but he will come up short in the race for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The 26-year-old owns a 3.66 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 64 career innings with the Royals, so it is likely a matter of time before he returns to Kansas City.