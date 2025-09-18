Royals' Steven Cruz: Pitching well in rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cruz (shoulder) struck out two and gave up a hit and no walks over 1.1 innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Cruz has yet to allow a run in four rehab outings with Triple-A Omaha as he works back from right shoulder tendinitis. Before the injury, he posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 42.1 innings in 43 appearances out of Kansas City's bullpen. A return to the majors should come soon, giving the club a fresh relief option after a taxing series against Seattle.
