Cruz (shoulder) struck out two and gave up a hit and no walks over 1.1 innings in a rehab appearance for Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Cruz has yet to allow a run in four rehab outings with Triple-A Omaha as he works back from right shoulder tendinitis. Before the injury, he posted a 3.61 ERA and 1.18 WHIP across 42.1 innings in 43 appearances out of Kansas City's bullpen. A return to the majors should come soon, giving the club a fresh relief option after a taxing series against Seattle.