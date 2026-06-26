Royals' Steven Cruz: Drawing opener assignment Friday

Cruz is listed as the Royals' opener for Friday's game against the White Sox.

Kansas City has an opening in its rotation Friday with Stephen Kolek (personal) away from the team while he awaits the birth of his child, so Cruz will step in to make his first MLB start since 2023. The 27-year-old right-hander hasn't recorded more than six outs in any appearance this season and will be pitching on just two days' rest, so he's unlikely to last even once through the batting order. The Royals called up Mitch Spence from Triple-A Omaha on Friday, and he'll presumably be tasked with covering multiple innings in bulk relief.