Royals' Steven Cruz: Slams door for third save

Cruz secured the save Wednesday against the Twins, throwing a clean ninth inning. He struck out one.

With Alex Lange having surrendered 16 runs over his past 10 outings, Cruz is making inroads on claiming a larger share of the Royals' save opportunities going forward. Over 28 innings since the beginning of June, Cruz boasts a 2.25 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB. Each of the right-hander's three saves on the season have come since July 22 as well, making Cruz someone to consider for fantasy managers in need of saves while Kansas City continues to wait on Carlos Estevez (shoulder) to get healthy.