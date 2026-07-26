Royals' Steven Cruz: Steps up for second save

Cruz secured the save Sunday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Closer Alex Lange was presumably getting Sunday off after picking up the save Saturday against Detroit, allowing Cruz to attain his second save of the season. Cruz does have his two saves for the season in his past three appearances, so he at least appears to have worked his way into Kansas City's high-leverage mix along with Lucas Erceg. Matt Strahm and Daniel Lynch. Through 37 innings, Cruz has a 4.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 45:17 K:BB.