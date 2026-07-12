Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Sitting for third straight game

Tolbert is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Tolbert made some waves with a recent three-game stretch in which he tied an MLB record with 12 consecutive hits while slugging two home runs, stealing three bases, driving in four runs and scoring seven times, but his brief run as a regular appears to have come to an end. With the Royals bringing Vinnie Pasquantino back from the injured list Friday, Tolbert has been the odd man out of the lineup for all three games in Baltimore this weekend. The lack of a full-time role will limit Tolbert's utility in mixed leagues, but he'll still have some appeal in AL-only formats since he still projects to play regularly against left-handed pitching and can make an impact with his speed when he gets a chance to use it.