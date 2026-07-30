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Royals' Tyler Tolbert: Goes yard in Wednesday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tolbert went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, an additional run scored, a steal and a walk in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Twins.

Tolbert opened the scoring with a solo homer in the third inning. He also showed off his elite speed by stealing second base after drawing a leadoff walk in the seventh frame. The utility man has seen limited opportunities this season but has put up good numbers when called upon, slashing .324/.373/.485 with three homers, six RBI, 21 runs and 13 stolen bases in 79 plate appearances. Tolbert has seen increased playing time at shortstop while Bobby Witt (back) has been sidelined, though the latter's return likely isn't far off.

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