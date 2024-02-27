Dorow announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday.

A 30th-round pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, Dorow spent his entire seven-year professional career in the Rangers organization. He received a cup of coffee in the majors with Texas during the 2021 season, going hitless with a walk in seven plate appearances. Dorow spent the entire 2023 campaign on Triple-A Round Rock's 60-day injured list after suffering a shoulder injury during spring training that required season-ending surgery.