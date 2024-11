The Angels released Miller on Tuesday.

Miller was dropped from the Angels' 40-man roster Thursday, and he'll now attempt to latch on with another organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 28-year-old reliever allowed six earned runs over 13 innings in the majors in 2024, though his 2.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 62.1 Triple-A frames should be enough to net him a minor-league deal elsewhere.