The Tigers released Miller on Monday.

Miller made 13 relief appearances for the Angels in 2024 but has spent the entirety of the 2025 season at the Triple-A level after joining the Tigers over the winter on a minor-league deal. In 37 appearances for Triple-A Toledo, Miller delivered a 4.32 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB in 50 innings. He shouldn't have much difficulty securing a minor-league contract with another organization.