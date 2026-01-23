Taylor elected to become a free agent Friday.

Taylor cleared waivers after being removed from the Mariners' 40-man roster, but he's decided to test out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 27-year-old went 1-for-8 in four games for Seattle in 2025 and slashed .296/.378/.461 with 17 homers and 44 steals at Triple-A Tacoma. Taylor can handle every position other than catcher, first base and pitcher, so he shouldn't have trouble landing on his feet in a new organization.