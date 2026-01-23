site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Samad Taylor: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Taylor was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Taylor lost his spot on the 40-man roster Jan. 15 and has since cleared waivers. He'll likely enter spring training with the team and could have the chance to regain his role with a strong showing.
