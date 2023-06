Hurst was released by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Hurst was 4-for-30 (.133) with zero extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts through 10 games this season at Triple-A Memphis. The 27-year-old made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2021 but went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in what was ultimately a brief cup of coffee and hasn't appeared in a big-league game since.