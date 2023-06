Elledge cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency.

The Tigers designated Elledge for assignment Sunday, marking the third time he's been DFA'd this season. He was claimed off waivers the first two times, but Elledge will now have his pick of organizations to choose from. The 27-year-old reliever holds a 5.34 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 28.2 innings in Triple-A this season and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021.