Taylor Cole: Released by Toronto
The Blue Jays released Cole (toe) on Monday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Cole had a tenuous hold on a 40-man roster spot, and rather than waiting for him to recover from the fractured right toe that resulted in his placement on the disabled list last week, the Blue Jays determined he was expendable. He'll be replaced on the roster by Tim Mayza, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Given the nature of his injury and the limited time left on the baseball schedule this season, Cole may not latch on with another organization on a minor-league deal until the winter.
