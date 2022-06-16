Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs on nine hits across three innings to take the loss Wednesday against the White Sox. He walked one and struck out five.

All good things come to an end. Faedo had allowed two runs or fewer in each of his first seven MLB starts, resulting in a 2.92 ERA. However, his eighth career start was a buzzsaw, and the 26-year-old saw his ERA climb to 4.28 as a result. His FIP sat at 3.92 before Wednesday, so some regression seemed likely, but this was still a very disappointing outing. Faedo will look to get back on track in his next scheduled start Monday against a tricky Boston lineup.