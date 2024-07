Faedo allowed one hit while striking out two batters in two scoreless innings as the opener in Detroit's win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Faedo began the Tigers' bullpen game and got the job done with two scoreless innings. It was the first time the right-hander has opened a contest this season. This is Faedo's first campaign as a full-time reliever in the majors, and he's posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB over 39.2 frames.