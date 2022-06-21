Faedo (1-4) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits across 4.1 innings to take the loss Monday against the Red Sox. He walked two and struck out two.

Pitching against this Boston lineup at Fenway Park is a tough task, and Faedo never really found his footing, as the Red Sox scored at least one run in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. That's two rough outings in a row for the righty, who's allowed 11 earned runs across his past 7.1 innings. Faedo has seen his ERA rise from 2.92 to 4.67 in the process. He's lined up to start again Saturday against the Diamondbacks, and given his recent results, fantasy managers should probably look elsewhere until Faedo shows signs of turning things around.