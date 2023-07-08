Faedo (1-4) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

Faedo was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Friday and made his first start at the big-league level since May 30, but it didn't go well. He allowed a season-high seven runs and couldn't complete the fourth inning, which ballooned his ERA to 6.98 through six appearances (29.2 innings). While Faedo's ERA is ugly, his 1.08 WHIP and 28:4 K:BB are solid, so he may be able to turn things around moving forward. The right-hander isn't scheduled to pitch again until after the All-Star break.