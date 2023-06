Lange pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers. He walked one and struck out two.

Lange continues to roll along, as he now has 10 saves in 11 chances along with a sparkling 1.16 ERA. The righty has also struck out 32 batters in 23.1 innings. With this strong start to the season, Lange has firmly established himself as Detroit's closer, and he's been one of the better relief options in the entire league to this point.