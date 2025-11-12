The Tigers designated Lange for assignment Wednesday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for waiver claim Dugan Darnell (hip). Lange recorded 26 saves for the Tigers in 2023 but was limited the last two seasons due to June 2024 right lat surgery. The 30-year-old has a career 27.2 percent strikeout rate but also a 13.5 percent walk rate. Lange is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this offseason and should draw interest on waivers.