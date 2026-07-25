Royals' Alex Lange: Notches save No. 10

Lange gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Tigers.

The 30-year-old right-hander has had a rough July, getting tagged for eight earned runs in 5.2 innings across six appearances to leave him with a bloated 6.00 ERA on the season, but Lange continues to hold down the fort as the Royals' closer. Carlos Estevez (shoulder) remains without a clear timeline for his return, but with Kansas City likely to be sellers at the trade deadline, the biggest threat to Lange's save total might be the chance he gets dealt to a contender and lands in a lower-leverage role.