Royals' Alex Lange: Records ninth save

Lange recorded the season Tuesday against the Giants, striking out two and walking one over a scoreless ninth inning.

Lange was deployed in the ninth inning, protecting a one-run lead and worked around a Jung Hoo Lee walk by striking out two to secure his ninth save. While the clean outing helped quiet some recent concerns, he's likely not out of the woods as Kansas City's preferred ninth-inning option. The right-hander blew the save in each of his first two appearances following the All-Star break, which came on the heels of a pair of five-run meltdowns to close the first half. Lange now owns a 6.15 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 41:23 K:BB across 41 innings this season.