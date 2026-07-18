Royals' Alex Lange: Takes first blown save

Lange blew the save Friday, allowing one run on one hit in the ninth inning in Friday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Padres.

After being called upon to protect the 3-2 lead in the ninth inning, Lange retired the first two batters he faced before being taken deep by Ty France for the game-tying solo home run, resulting in his first blown save of the season. The 30-year-old has been very shaky in his last seven games for Kansas City, recording an 18.56 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 2:3 K:BB in 5.1 innings. The Royals have had trouble closing games this season, with Lucas Erceg, Matt Strahm and Daniel Lynch all having multiple blown saves on the campaign.