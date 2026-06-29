Royals' Alex Lange: Grabs seventh save

Lange earned the save Sunday against the White Sox, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-4 win.

Lange was called upon to protect a one-run lead and needed just 10 pitches to retire Chicago in order, locking down his seventh save of the season. It was an encouraging bounce-back after he was tagged for five runs while recording just one out in his previous appearance. Despite the uneven results recently, Lange appears to have a firm grip on Kansas City's primary closer role. He now owns a 4.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 37:21 K:BB across 36.1 innings.