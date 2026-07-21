Royals' Alex Lange: Can't close out Giants

Lange (1-5) blew a save but was credited with the win Monday against San Francisco. He gave up two runs on two hits and struck out two batters over one inning.

Lange entered in the ninth frame with Kansas City up 3-1. He struck out the first two batters he faced, but the Giants then strung together a single and a homer to tie the contest. Lange was able to get the third out, and he ultimately notched the victory when KC walked it off in the bottom of the inning. It was the second straight blown save for Lange after he was successful in each of his first eight save attempts this season. He's given up eight runs across his past three outings spanning 2.2 frames, so his hold on the closer role may be getting weaker.