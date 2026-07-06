Royals' Alex Lange: Locks down eighth save

Lange earned the save Sunday against the Phillies, retiring the side in order in the ninth inning.

Lange was called upon to protect a three-run lead and needed just 11 pitches to retire Philadelphia in order for his eighth save of the season. He has now converted four saves over his last five appearances. Lange owns a 4.82 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and a 37:21 K:BB across 37.1 innings, and he should continue to serve as the primary closer option with Carlos Estevez (shoulder) needing further evaluation before planning any return.