The Royals are signing Lange to a one-year contract, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lange spent his first five major-league seasons with Detroit and had his best year in 2023, when he logged 26 saves in 32 chances. However, the right-hander struggled in 2024 and was eventually sent down to the minors before suffering a season-ending lat surgery. The injury lingered into last season, and Lange pitched just one inning for the Tigers while spending most of the time after his recovery in Triple-A. Detroit released Lange on Tuesday, and he'll now get a chance to earn a role in the Royals' bullpen.