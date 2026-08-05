Tigers' Andre Granillo: Outrighted to Toledo

Granillo cleared waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Toledo, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Granillo was DFA'd by the Tigers on Friday to make room on the 40-man roster for Max Clark, but the former will officially remain in the organization after passing through waivers. Granillo has given up 10 earned runs in 9.1 big-league innings this season and hasn't found much success in the minors either, logging a 6.88 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 35.1 Triple-A frames. Barring a drastic turnaround, he isn't likely to contribute for the big club this year.