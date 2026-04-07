Nationals' Andre Granillo: Shuttled to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Granillo was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Granillo was touched up for two runs on two hits and two walks in two thirds of an inning Monday against St. Louis. He gave up at least one run in four of five appearances to begin the 2026 campaign and will look to get back on track in the minors. The Nationals have yet to announce a corresponding move.
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