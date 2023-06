Ibanez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

Ibanez is on the bench for the second game in a row, after he had previously manned the keystone for Detroit for three of the preceding four games. Zack Short will get a second straight turn at second base while the Tigers continue to take a committee approach to the position while Zach McKinstry sees more time in right field to aid an injury-plagued Detroit outfield.