Brieske allowed three runs (two earned) across six innings and did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Athletics. He walked three and struck out two.

Brieske pitched reasonably well for the fourth straight time to begin his rookie campaign, though he has two losses and two no-decisions to show for it. The righty went exactly five innings in each of his previous three starts, so this was a new high-water mark for innings. Brieske has also allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his four outings, which has propelled him to a solid 3.86 ERA for the season. The 24-year-old will look to keep it up and maybe earn his first MLB win in his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Rays.