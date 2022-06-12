Brieske (1-5) earned a win against Toronto on Saturday, allowing no runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking none in 5.2 innings.

Brieske earned his first win of the year Saturday, throwing 56 of 89 pitches for strikes. It was his first game of the season where he did not allow either a walk or an earned run. The young righty has steadily improved his ERA over the last three games, as it now sits at 4.34 thanks to a 1.54 ERA in two June appearances. He'll look to keep things going in the right direction in his next appearance.