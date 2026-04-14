Tigers' Beau Brieske: Throws off mound
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brieske (groin) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Tuesday marks the first time Brieske has thrown off a mound since he suffered a left adductor strain during spring training. He was placed on the 60-day injured list before the regular season began and isn't eligible to return until late May, but the 28-year-old appears to be progressing as expected.
More News
-
Tigers' Beau Brieske: Goes on 60-day injured list•
-
Tigers' Beau Brieske: Injured during workout•
-
Tigers' Beau Brieske: Back in action in spring training•
-
Tigers' Beau Brieske: Faces hitters Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Beau Brieske: Slated for bullpen session•
-
Tigers' Beau Brieske: Exits with ribcage injury•