Hanifee (3-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while retiring only two batters to take the loss in Friday's 5-4 defeat to the Phillies.

After starter Jack Flaherty allowed just one run across six innings, the Detroit bullpen allowed four runs (three earned) in only two innings to let the game slip away. Hanifee was right in the middle of the collapse, and he allowed his first earned run since July 2, snapping a streak of nine appearances in which he allowed just two unearned runs. The righty still has a solid 3.10 ERA overall this season, and he should remain a key piece of a Detroit relief corps that added several reinforcements before the trade deadline.