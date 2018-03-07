Tigers pitching coach Chris Bosio confirmed Wednesday that Farmer is no longer under consideration for a rotation spot and will work out of the bullpen for the remainder of Grapefruit League play, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Daniel Norris and Francisco Liriano have been the heavy favorites for the No. 5 starting role since the latter's signing in late February, so Farmer's demotion to the bullpen isn't unexpected. If Farmer fails to beat out Chad Bell, Blaine Hardy (shoulder) or non-roster invitee James Russell for a spot as Detroit's second lefty reliever, he'll likely be stretched back out as a starter at Triple-A Toledo to begin the season.