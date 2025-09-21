Mize (14-6) took the loss Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

It's just the second loss in 10 starts for Mize. The right-hander held Atlanta scoreless through two innings Sunday before he'd give up a run in three consecutive frames to finish the day. Overall, Mize sports a 3.91 ERA with a 1.28 WHIP and 131:36 K:BB across 27 starts (142.2 innings) this season. He's tentatively lined up to face the Red Sox on the road his next time out.