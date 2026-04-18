Suarez did not factor into the decision in Friday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out four over eight scoreless innings.

Suarez worked eight strong innings but was locked in a pitcher's duel with Casey Mize for most of the contest. Despite throwing just 55 of 93 pitches for strikes and generating only four whiffs, the 30-year-old has now tossed 14 straight scoreless frames without allowing an extra-base hit after yielding eight combined runs over his first two starts with the Red Sox. He'll carry a 3.22 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 15:6 K:BB across 22.1 innings into a home matchup against the Yankees next week.